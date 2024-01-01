250 Russian rubles to Surinamese dollars

Convert RUB to SRD at the real exchange rate

250 rub
88.31 srd

руб1.000 RUB = $0.3532 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4961.35683.595
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7740.8441.6011.45189.434
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.159
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.504

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Surinamese Dollar
1 RUB0.35325 SRD
5 RUB1.76623 SRD
10 RUB3.53246 SRD
20 RUB7.06492 SRD
50 RUB17.66230 SRD
100 RUB35.32460 SRD
250 RUB88.31150 SRD
500 RUB176.62300 SRD
1000 RUB353.24600 SRD
2000 RUB706.49200 SRD
5000 RUB1,766.23000 SRD
10000 RUB3,532.46000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 SRD2.83089 RUB
5 SRD14.15445 RUB
10 SRD28.30890 RUB
20 SRD56.61780 RUB
50 SRD141.54450 RUB
100 SRD283.08900 RUB
250 SRD707.72250 RUB
500 SRD1,415.44500 RUB
1000 SRD2,830.89000 RUB
2000 SRD5,661.78000 RUB
5000 SRD14,154.45000 RUB
10000 SRD28,308.90000 RUB