Convert RSD to NGN at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Nigerian nairas today

1,000 rsd
13,969.70 ngn

РСД1.000 RSD = ₦13.97 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 RSD13.96970 NGN
5 RSD69.84850 NGN
10 RSD139.69700 NGN
20 RSD279.39400 NGN
50 RSD698.48500 NGN
100 RSD1,396.97000 NGN
250 RSD3,492.42500 NGN
500 RSD6,984.85000 NGN
1000 RSD13,969.70000 NGN
2000 RSD27,939.40000 NGN
5000 RSD69,848.50000 NGN
10000 RSD139,697.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Serbian Dinar
1 NGN0.07158 RSD
5 NGN0.35792 RSD
10 NGN0.71584 RSD
20 NGN1.43167 RSD
50 NGN3.57918 RSD
100 NGN7.15836 RSD
250 NGN17.89590 RSD
500 NGN35.79180 RSD
1000 NGN71.58360 RSD
2000 NGN143.16720 RSD
5000 NGN357.91800 RSD
10000 NGN715.83600 RSD