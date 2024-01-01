Convert RSD to BDT at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Bangladeshi takas today

1,000 rsd
1,074.83 bdt

РСД1.000 RSD = Tk1.075 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
How to convert Serbian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.07483 BDT
5 RSD5.37415 BDT
10 RSD10.74830 BDT
20 RSD21.49660 BDT
50 RSD53.74150 BDT
100 RSD107.48300 BDT
250 RSD268.70750 BDT
500 RSD537.41500 BDT
1000 RSD1,074.83000 BDT
2000 RSD2,149.66000 BDT
5000 RSD5,374.15000 BDT
10000 RSD10,748.30000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.93038 RSD
5 BDT4.65189 RSD
10 BDT9.30378 RSD
20 BDT18.60756 RSD
50 BDT46.51890 RSD
100 BDT93.03780 RSD
250 BDT232.59450 RSD
500 BDT465.18900 RSD
1000 BDT930.37800 RSD
2000 BDT1,860.75600 RSD
5000 BDT4,651.89000 RSD
10000 BDT9,303.78000 RSD