Serbian dinar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 1.075 today, reflecting a -0.424% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.410% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 1.081 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.071 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.373% increase in value.