Serbian dinars to Australian dollars today

1,000 rsd
13.67 aud

РСД1.000 RSD = A$0.01367 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
How to convert Serbian dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 RSD0.01367 AUD
5 RSD0.06837 AUD
10 RSD0.13674 AUD
20 RSD0.27347 AUD
50 RSD0.68368 AUD
100 RSD1.36736 AUD
250 RSD3.41840 AUD
500 RSD6.83680 AUD
1000 RSD13.67360 AUD
2000 RSD27.34720 AUD
5000 RSD68.36800 AUD
10000 RSD136.73600 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 AUD73.13340 RSD
5 AUD365.66700 RSD
10 AUD731.33400 RSD
20 AUD1,462.66800 RSD
50 AUD3,656.67000 RSD
100 AUD7,313.34000 RSD
250 AUD18,283.35000 RSD
500 AUD36,566.70000 RSD
1000 AUD73,133.40000 RSD
2000 AUD146,266.80000 RSD
5000 AUD365,667.00000 RSD
10000 AUD731,334.00000 RSD