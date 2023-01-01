1 Romanian leu to Guinean francs

Convert RON to GNF at the real exchange rate

1 ron
1908 gnf

1.00000 RON = 1908.27000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guinean Franc
1 RON1908.27000 GNF
5 RON9541.35000 GNF
10 RON19082.70000 GNF
20 RON38165.40000 GNF
50 RON95413.50000 GNF
100 RON190827.00000 GNF
250 RON477067.50000 GNF
500 RON954135.00000 GNF
1000 RON1908270.00000 GNF
2000 RON3816540.00000 GNF
5000 RON9541350.00000 GNF
10000 RON19082700.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Romanian Leu
1 GNF0.00052 RON
5 GNF0.00262 RON
10 GNF0.00524 RON
20 GNF0.01048 RON
50 GNF0.02620 RON
100 GNF0.05240 RON
250 GNF0.13101 RON
500 GNF0.26202 RON
1000 GNF0.52403 RON
2000 GNF1.04807 RON
5000 GNF2.62017 RON
10000 GNF5.24035 RON