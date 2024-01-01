Convert GNF to RON at the real exchange rate

1 Guinean franc to Romanian leus

1 gnf
0.00 ron

GFr1.000 GNF = L0.0005394 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
How to convert Guinean francs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Romanian Leu
1 GNF0.00054 RON
5 GNF0.00270 RON
10 GNF0.00539 RON
20 GNF0.01079 RON
50 GNF0.02697 RON
100 GNF0.05394 RON
250 GNF0.13484 RON
500 GNF0.26968 RON
1000 GNF0.53936 RON
2000 GNF1.07872 RON
5000 GNF2.69679 RON
10000 GNF5.39358 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guinean Franc
1 RON1,854.06000 GNF
5 RON9,270.30000 GNF
10 RON18,540.60000 GNF
20 RON37,081.20000 GNF
50 RON92,703.00000 GNF
100 RON185,406.00000 GNF
250 RON463,515.00000 GNF
500 RON927,030.00000 GNF
1000 RON1,854,060.00000 GNF
2000 RON3,708,120.00000 GNF
5000 RON9,270,300.00000 GNF
10000 RON18,540,600.00000 GNF