Romanian leu to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Guinean francs is currently 1,849.540 today, reflecting a -0.270% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.248% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,857.620 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,839.540 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.