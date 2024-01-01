Paraguayan guaranis to Nigerian nairas today

Convert PYG to NGN at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = ₦0.2146 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
PYG to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 PYG to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21690.2191
Low0.21180.2063
Average0.21400.2117
Change-0.07%0.85%
1 PYG to NGN stats

The performance of PYG to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2169 and a 30 day low of 0.2118. This means the 30 day average was 0.2140. The change for PYG to NGN was -0.07.

The performance of PYG to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2191 and a 90 day low of 0.2063. This means the 90 day average was 0.2117. The change for PYG to NGN was 0.85.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Nigerian Naira
1 PYG0.21464 NGN
5 PYG1.07320 NGN
10 PYG2.14640 NGN
20 PYG4.29280 NGN
50 PYG10.73200 NGN
100 PYG21.46400 NGN
250 PYG53.66000 NGN
500 PYG107.32000 NGN
1000 PYG214.64000 NGN
2000 PYG429.28000 NGN
5000 PYG1,073.20000 NGN
10000 PYG2,146.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Paraguayan Guarani
1 NGN4.65896 PYG
5 NGN23.29480 PYG
10 NGN46.58960 PYG
20 NGN93.17920 PYG
50 NGN232.94800 PYG
100 NGN465.89600 PYG
250 NGN1,164.74000 PYG
500 NGN2,329.48000 PYG
1000 NGN4,658.96000 PYG
2000 NGN9,317.92000 PYG
5000 NGN23,294.80000 PYG
10000 NGN46,589.60000 PYG