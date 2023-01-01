1 thousand Philippine pesos to Myanmar kyats

Convert PHP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1000 php
37922.60 mmk

1.00000 PHP = 37.92260 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert Philippine pesos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 PHP37.92260 MMK
5 PHP189.61300 MMK
10 PHP379.22600 MMK
20 PHP758.45200 MMK
50 PHP1896.13000 MMK
100 PHP3792.26000 MMK
250 PHP9480.65000 MMK
500 PHP18961.30000 MMK
1000 PHP37922.60000 MMK
2000 PHP75845.20000 MMK
5000 PHP189613.00000 MMK
10000 PHP379226.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Philippine Peso
1 MMK0.02637 PHP
5 MMK0.13185 PHP
10 MMK0.26370 PHP
20 MMK0.52739 PHP
50 MMK1.31848 PHP
100 MMK2.63695 PHP
250 MMK6.59238 PHP
500 MMK13.18475 PHP
1000 MMK26.36950 PHP
2000 MMK52.73900 PHP
5000 MMK131.84750 PHP
10000 MMK263.69500 PHP