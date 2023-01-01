2000 Philippine pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert PHP to CLP at the real exchange rate

2,000 php
31,740 clp

1.00000 PHP = 15.87010 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8661451.1039591.88541.461741.620240.92905518.7336
1 GBP1.1545411.2746106.0891.68771.87071.0726321.6295
1 USD0.905850.78456183.23331.32411.467670.841516.9696
1 INR0.01088310.009426030.012014410.01590830.01763330.01011010.20388

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 PHP15.87010 CLP
5 PHP79.35050 CLP
10 PHP158.70100 CLP
20 PHP317.40200 CLP
50 PHP793.50500 CLP
100 PHP1587.01000 CLP
250 PHP3967.52500 CLP
500 PHP7935.05000 CLP
1000 PHP15870.10000 CLP
2000 PHP31740.20000 CLP
5000 PHP79350.50000 CLP
10000 PHP158701.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Philippine Peso
1 CLP0.06301 PHP
5 CLP0.31506 PHP
10 CLP0.63012 PHP
20 CLP1.26023 PHP
50 CLP3.15058 PHP
100 CLP6.30116 PHP
250 CLP15.75290 PHP
500 CLP31.50580 PHP
1000 CLP63.01160 PHP
2000 CLP126.02320 PHP
5000 CLP315.05800 PHP
10000 CLP630.11600 PHP