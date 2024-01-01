20 Papua New Guinean kinas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert PGK to CNY at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ¥1.806 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
PGK to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CNY
1 PGK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.82141.8775
Low1.78801.7880
Average1.80001.8242
Change0.22%-3.73%
1 PGK to CNY stats

The performance of PGK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8214 and a 30 day low of 1.7880. This means the 30 day average was 1.8000. The change for PGK to CNY was 0.22.

The performance of PGK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8775 and a 90 day low of 1.7880. This means the 90 day average was 1.8242. The change for PGK to CNY was -3.73.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

