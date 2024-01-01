10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Uruguayan pesos

Convert PEN to UYU at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $U11.06 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Track the exchange rate

PEN to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 PEN to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.257411.2574
Low11.018510.5795
Average11.115010.9038
Change-1.06%2.86%
View full history

1 PEN to UYU stats

The performance of PEN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2574 and a 30 day low of 11.0185. This means the 30 day average was 11.1150. The change for PEN to UYU was -1.06.

The performance of PEN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.2574 and a 90 day low of 10.5795. This means the 90 day average was 10.9038. The change for PEN to UYU was 2.86.

View PEN to UYU chart

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uruguayan Peso
1 PEN11.06410 UYU
5 PEN55.32050 UYU
10 PEN110.64100 UYU
20 PEN221.28200 UYU
50 PEN553.20500 UYU
100 PEN1,106.41000 UYU
250 PEN2,766.02500 UYU
500 PEN5,532.05000 UYU
1000 PEN11,064.10000 UYU
2000 PEN22,128.20000 UYU
5000 PEN55,320.50000 UYU
10000 PEN110,641.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UYU0.09038 PEN
5 UYU0.45191 PEN
10 UYU0.90382 PEN
20 UYU1.80765 PEN
50 UYU4.51912 PEN
100 UYU9.03824 PEN
250 UYU22.59560 PEN
500 UYU45.19120 PEN
1000 UYU90.38240 PEN
2000 UYU180.76480 PEN
5000 UYU451.91200 PEN
10000 UYU903.82400 PEN