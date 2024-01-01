50 Uruguayan pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert UYU to PEN at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = S/.0.09021 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
UYU to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PEN
1 UYU to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09080.0945
Low0.08880.0888
Average0.09000.0917
Change0.88%-2.96%
1 UYU to PEN stats

The performance of UYU to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0908 and a 30 day low of 0.0888. This means the 30 day average was 0.0900. The change for UYU to PEN was 0.88.

The performance of UYU to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0945 and a 90 day low of 0.0888. This means the 90 day average was 0.0917. The change for UYU to PEN was -2.96.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UYU0.09021 PEN
5 UYU0.45107 PEN
10 UYU0.90214 PEN
20 UYU1.80428 PEN
50 UYU4.51070 PEN
100 UYU9.02139 PEN
250 UYU22.55348 PEN
500 UYU45.10695 PEN
1000 UYU90.21390 PEN
2000 UYU180.42780 PEN
5000 UYU451.06950 PEN
10000 UYU902.13900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uruguayan Peso
1 PEN11.08480 UYU
5 PEN55.42400 UYU
10 PEN110.84800 UYU
20 PEN221.69600 UYU
50 PEN554.24000 UYU
100 PEN1,108.48000 UYU
250 PEN2,771.20000 UYU
500 PEN5,542.40000 UYU
1000 PEN11,084.80000 UYU
2000 PEN22,169.60000 UYU
5000 PEN55,424.00000 UYU
10000 PEN110,848.00000 UYU