50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Moroccan dirhams

Convert PEN to MAD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = د.م.2.634 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
Track the exchange rate

PEN to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 PEN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64332.6645
Low2.56382.5508
Average2.61882.6073
Change2.72%-0.15%
1 PEN to MAD stats

The performance of PEN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6433 and a 30 day low of 2.5638. This means the 30 day average was 2.6188. The change for PEN to MAD was 2.72.

The performance of PEN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6645 and a 90 day low of 2.5508. This means the 90 day average was 2.6073. The change for PEN to MAD was -0.15.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moroccan Dirham
1 PEN2.63353 MAD
5 PEN13.16765 MAD
10 PEN26.33530 MAD
20 PEN52.67060 MAD
50 PEN131.67650 MAD
100 PEN263.35300 MAD
250 PEN658.38250 MAD
500 PEN1,316.76500 MAD
1000 PEN2,633.53000 MAD
2000 PEN5,267.06000 MAD
5000 PEN13,167.65000 MAD
10000 PEN26,335.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MAD0.37972 PEN
5 MAD1.89859 PEN
10 MAD3.79719 PEN
20 MAD7.59438 PEN
50 MAD18.98595 PEN
100 MAD37.97190 PEN
250 MAD94.92975 PEN
500 MAD189.85950 PEN
1000 MAD379.71900 PEN
2000 MAD759.43800 PEN
5000 MAD1,898.59500 PEN
10000 MAD3,797.19000 PEN