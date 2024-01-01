100 Moroccan dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MAD to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 mad
38.44 pen

د.م.1.000 MAD = S/.0.3844 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MAD0.38440 PEN
5 MAD1.92201 PEN
10 MAD3.84401 PEN
20 MAD7.68802 PEN
50 MAD19.22005 PEN
100 MAD38.44010 PEN
250 MAD96.10025 PEN
500 MAD192.20050 PEN
1000 MAD384.40100 PEN
2000 MAD768.80200 PEN
5000 MAD1,922.00500 PEN
10000 MAD3,844.01000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moroccan Dirham
1 PEN2.60145 MAD
5 PEN13.00725 MAD
10 PEN26.01450 MAD
20 PEN52.02900 MAD
50 PEN130.07250 MAD
100 PEN260.14500 MAD
250 PEN650.36250 MAD
500 PEN1,300.72500 MAD
1000 PEN2,601.45000 MAD
2000 PEN5,202.90000 MAD
5000 PEN13,007.25000 MAD
10000 PEN26,014.50000 MAD