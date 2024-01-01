10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PEN to LKR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Sr78.18 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 PEN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.435481.3808
Low77.654677.6546
Average78.690279.6465
Change-2.80%-3.38%
View full history

1 PEN to LKR stats

The performance of PEN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.4354 and a 30 day low of 77.6546. This means the 30 day average was 78.6902. The change for PEN to LKR was -2.80.

The performance of PEN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.3808 and a 90 day low of 77.6546. This means the 90 day average was 79.6465. The change for PEN to LKR was -3.38.

Track market ratesView PEN to LKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7871.4921.6230.93521.39
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0141.7921.9491.12325.685
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.5030.86619.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PEN78.17960 LKR
5 PEN390.89800 LKR
10 PEN781.79600 LKR
20 PEN1,563.59200 LKR
50 PEN3,908.98000 LKR
100 PEN7,817.96000 LKR
250 PEN19,544.90000 LKR
500 PEN39,089.80000 LKR
1000 PEN78,179.60000 LKR
2000 PEN156,359.20000 LKR
5000 PEN390,898.00000 LKR
10000 PEN781,796.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LKR0.01279 PEN
5 LKR0.06396 PEN
10 LKR0.12791 PEN
20 LKR0.25582 PEN
50 LKR0.63956 PEN
100 LKR1.27911 PEN
250 LKR3.19778 PEN
500 LKR6.39555 PEN
1000 LKR12.79110 PEN
2000 LKR25.58220 PEN
5000 LKR63.95550 PEN
10000 LKR127.91100 PEN