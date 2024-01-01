1 Sri Lankan rupee to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LKR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.01 pen

Sr1.000 LKR = S/.0.01251 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4131.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73310.57761.1021.1020.6840.9922.691
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8721.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LKR0.01251 PEN
5 LKR0.06253 PEN
10 LKR0.12506 PEN
20 LKR0.25012 PEN
50 LKR0.62530 PEN
100 LKR1.25059 PEN
250 LKR3.12648 PEN
500 LKR6.25295 PEN
1000 LKR12.50590 PEN
2000 LKR25.01180 PEN
5000 LKR62.52950 PEN
10000 LKR125.05900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PEN79.96250 LKR
5 PEN399.81250 LKR
10 PEN799.62500 LKR
20 PEN1,599.25000 LKR
50 PEN3,998.12500 LKR
100 PEN7,996.25000 LKR
250 PEN19,990.62500 LKR
500 PEN39,981.25000 LKR
1000 PEN79,962.50000 LKR
2000 PEN159,925.00000 LKR
5000 PEN399,812.50000 LKR
10000 PEN799,625.00000 LKR