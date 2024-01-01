250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Kenyan shillings

Convert PEN to KES at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Ksh34.35 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 PEN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.760634.9012
Low34.201233.7492
Average34.437734.4030
Change0.41%-1.55%
View full history

1 PEN to KES stats

The performance of PEN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.7606 and a 30 day low of 34.2012. This means the 30 day average was 34.4377. The change for PEN to KES was 0.41.

The performance of PEN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.9012 and a 90 day low of 33.7492. This means the 90 day average was 34.4030. The change for PEN to KES was -1.55.

Track market ratesView PEN to KES chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.8041.4931.6230.93521.389
1 GBP1.20111.297109.041.7921.9491.12325.685
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.5030.86619.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kenyan Shilling
1 PEN34.35370 KES
5 PEN171.76850 KES
10 PEN343.53700 KES
20 PEN687.07400 KES
50 PEN1,717.68500 KES
100 PEN3,435.37000 KES
250 PEN8,588.42500 KES
500 PEN17,176.85000 KES
1000 PEN34,353.70000 KES
2000 PEN68,707.40000 KES
5000 PEN171,768.50000 KES
10000 PEN343,537.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KES0.02911 PEN
5 KES0.14555 PEN
10 KES0.29109 PEN
20 KES0.58218 PEN
50 KES1.45545 PEN
100 KES2.91090 PEN
250 KES7.27725 PEN
500 KES14.55450 PEN
1000 KES29.10900 PEN
2000 KES58.21800 PEN
5000 KES145.54500 PEN
10000 KES291.09000 PEN