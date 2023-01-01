10 Kenyan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert KES to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.24 pen

1.00000 KES = 0.02405 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KES0.02405 PEN
5 KES0.12026 PEN
10 KES0.24052 PEN
20 KES0.48103 PEN
50 KES1.20259 PEN
100 KES2.40517 PEN
250 KES6.01293 PEN
500 KES12.02585 PEN
1000 KES24.05170 PEN
2000 KES48.10340 PEN
5000 KES120.25850 PEN
10000 KES240.51700 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kenyan Shilling
1 PEN41.57700 KES
5 PEN207.88500 KES
10 PEN415.77000 KES
20 PEN831.54000 KES
50 PEN2078.85000 KES
100 PEN4157.70000 KES
250 PEN10394.25000 KES
500 PEN20788.50000 KES
1000 PEN41577.00000 KES
2000 PEN83154.00000 KES
5000 PEN207885.00000 KES
10000 PEN415770.00000 KES