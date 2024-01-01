20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Bulgarian levs

Convert PEN to BGN

S/.1.000 PEN = лв0.4832 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
PEN to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 PEN to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48330.4852
Low0.46430.4640
Average0.47590.4735
Change4.09%0.39%
1 PEN to BGN stats

The performance of PEN to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4833 and a 30 day low of 0.4643. This means the 30 day average was 0.4759. The change for PEN to BGN was 4.09.

The performance of PEN to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4852 and a 90 day low of 0.4640. This means the 90 day average was 0.4735. The change for PEN to BGN was 0.39.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bulgarian Lev
1 PEN0.48323 BGN
5 PEN2.41615 BGN
10 PEN4.83229 BGN
20 PEN9.66458 BGN
50 PEN24.16145 BGN
100 PEN48.32290 BGN
250 PEN120.80725 BGN
500 PEN241.61450 BGN
1000 PEN483.22900 BGN
2000 PEN966.45800 BGN
5000 PEN2,416.14500 BGN
10000 PEN4,832.29000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BGN2.06941 PEN
5 BGN10.34705 PEN
10 BGN20.69410 PEN
20 BGN41.38820 PEN
50 BGN103.47050 PEN
100 BGN206.94100 PEN
250 BGN517.35250 PEN
500 BGN1,034.70500 PEN
1000 BGN2,069.41000 PEN
2000 BGN4,138.82000 PEN
5000 BGN10,347.05000 PEN
10000 BGN20,694.10000 PEN