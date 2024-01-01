1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert PEN to BAM at the real exchange rate
PEN to BAM conversion chart
1 PEN = 0.48299 BAM
0
|1 PEN to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4830
|0.4852
|Low
|0.4640
|0.4640
|Average
|0.4759
|0.4735
|Change
|4.10%
|0.35%
1 PEN to BAM stats
The performance of PEN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4830 and a 30 day low of 0.4640. This means the 30 day average was 0.4759. The change for PEN to BAM was 4.10.
The performance of PEN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4852 and a 90 day low of 0.4640. This means the 90 day average was 0.4735. The change for PEN to BAM was 0.35.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 PEN
|0.48299 BAM
|5 PEN
|2.41495 BAM
|10 PEN
|4.82990 BAM
|20 PEN
|9.65980 BAM
|50 PEN
|24.14950 BAM
|100 PEN
|48.29900 BAM
|250 PEN
|120.74750 BAM
|500 PEN
|241.49500 BAM
|1000 PEN
|482.99000 BAM
|2000 PEN
|965.98000 BAM
|5000 PEN
|2,414.95000 BAM
|10000 PEN
|4,829.90000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 BAM
|2.07044 PEN
|5 BAM
|10.35220 PEN
|10 BAM
|20.70440 PEN
|20 BAM
|41.40880 PEN
|50 BAM
|103.52200 PEN
|100 BAM
|207.04400 PEN
|250 BAM
|517.61000 PEN
|500 BAM
|1,035.22000 PEN
|1000 BAM
|2,070.44000 PEN
|2000 BAM
|4,140.88000 PEN
|5000 BAM
|10,352.20000 PEN
|10000 BAM
|20,704.40000 PEN