1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert PEN to BAM at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 PEN
|0,47749 BAM
|5 PEN
|2,38746 BAM
|10 PEN
|4,77492 BAM
|20 PEN
|9,54984 BAM
|50 PEN
|23,87460 BAM
|100 PEN
|47,74920 BAM
|250 PEN
|119,37300 BAM
|500 PEN
|238,74600 BAM
|1000 PEN
|477,49200 BAM
|2000 PEN
|954,98400 BAM
|5000 PEN
|2.387,46000 BAM
|10000 PEN
|4.774,92000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 BAM
|2,09428 PEN
|5 BAM
|10,47140 PEN
|10 BAM
|20,94280 PEN
|20 BAM
|41,88560 PEN
|50 BAM
|104,71400 PEN
|100 BAM
|209,42800 PEN
|250 BAM
|523,57000 PEN
|500 BAM
|1.047,14000 PEN
|1000 BAM
|2.094,28000 PEN
|2000 BAM
|4.188,56000 PEN
|5000 BAM
|10.471,40000 PEN
|10000 BAM
|20.942,80000 PEN