amount-spellout.1000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert PEN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 pen
477.52 bam

S/.1.000 PEN = KM0.4775 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PEN0,47752 BAM
5 PEN2,38760 BAM
10 PEN4,77521 BAM
20 PEN9,55042 BAM
50 PEN23,87605 BAM
100 PEN47,75210 BAM
250 PEN119,38025 BAM
500 PEN238,76050 BAM
1000 PEN477,52100 BAM
2000 PEN955,04200 BAM
5000 PEN2.387,60500 BAM
10000 PEN4.775,21000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BAM2,09415 PEN
5 BAM10,47075 PEN
10 BAM20,94150 PEN
20 BAM41,88300 PEN
50 BAM104,70750 PEN
100 BAM209,41500 PEN
250 BAM523,53750 PEN
500 BAM1.047,07500 PEN
1000 BAM2.094,15000 PEN
2000 BAM4.188,30000 PEN
5000 BAM10.470,75000 PEN
10000 BAM20.941,50000 PEN