Peruvian nuevo sol to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0,478 today, reflecting a -0.755% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.710% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0,485 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,478 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.790% decrease in value.