100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert PEN to BAM at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = KM0.4830 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
PEN to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BAM
1 PEN to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48300.4852
Low0.46400.4640
Average0.47590.4735
Change4.10%0.35%
1 PEN to BAM stats

The performance of PEN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4830 and a 30 day low of 0.4640. This means the 30 day average was 0.4759. The change for PEN to BAM was 4.10.

The performance of PEN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4852 and a 90 day low of 0.4640. This means the 90 day average was 0.4735. The change for PEN to BAM was 0.35.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PEN0.48304 BAM
5 PEN2.41522 BAM
10 PEN4.83043 BAM
20 PEN9.66086 BAM
50 PEN24.15215 BAM
100 PEN48.30430 BAM
250 PEN120.76075 BAM
500 PEN241.52150 BAM
1000 PEN483.04300 BAM
2000 PEN966.08600 BAM
5000 PEN2,415.21500 BAM
10000 PEN4,830.43000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BAM2.07021 PEN
5 BAM10.35105 PEN
10 BAM20.70210 PEN
20 BAM41.40420 PEN
50 BAM103.51050 PEN
100 BAM207.02100 PEN
250 BAM517.55250 PEN
500 BAM1,035.10500 PEN
1000 BAM2,070.21000 PEN
2000 BAM4,140.42000 PEN
5000 BAM10,351.05000 PEN
10000 BAM20,702.10000 PEN