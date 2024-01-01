250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert PEN to BAM at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PEN to BAM conversion chart
1 PEN = 0.48304 BAM
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PEN to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4830
|0.4852
|Low
|0.4640
|0.4640
|Average
|0.4759
|0.4735
|Change
|4.10%
|0.35%
|View full history
1 PEN to BAM stats
The performance of PEN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4830 and a 30 day low of 0.4640. This means the 30 day average was 0.4759. The change for PEN to BAM was 4.10.
The performance of PEN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4852 and a 90 day low of 0.4640. This means the 90 day average was 0.4735. The change for PEN to BAM was 0.35.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 PEN
|0.48304 BAM
|5 PEN
|2.41522 BAM
|10 PEN
|4.83043 BAM
|20 PEN
|9.66086 BAM
|50 PEN
|24.15215 BAM
|100 PEN
|48.30430 BAM
|250 PEN
|120.76075 BAM
|500 PEN
|241.52150 BAM
|1000 PEN
|483.04300 BAM
|2000 PEN
|966.08600 BAM
|5000 PEN
|2,415.21500 BAM
|10000 PEN
|4,830.43000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 BAM
|2.07021 PEN
|5 BAM
|10.35105 PEN
|10 BAM
|20.70210 PEN
|20 BAM
|41.40420 PEN
|50 BAM
|103.51050 PEN
|100 BAM
|207.02100 PEN
|250 BAM
|517.55250 PEN
|500 BAM
|1,035.10500 PEN
|1000 BAM
|2,070.21000 PEN
|2000 BAM
|4,140.42000 PEN
|5000 BAM
|10,351.05000 PEN
|10000 BAM
|20,702.10000 PEN