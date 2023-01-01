Mexican pesos to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MXN to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
8,153.02 isk

1.00000 MXN = 8.15302 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921251.376183.23170.8048940.88771.546314.8809
1 EUR1.085511.4937690.3480.87380.963551.678525.29822
1 CAD0.7266910.669453160.48380.5849090.6450841.123693.54691
1 INR0.01201470.01106830.016533410.009670520.01066540.01857840.0586423

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 MXN8.15302 ISK
5 MXN40.76510 ISK
10 MXN81.53020 ISK
20 MXN163.06040 ISK
50 MXN407.65100 ISK
100 MXN815.30200 ISK
250 MXN2038.25500 ISK
500 MXN4076.51000 ISK
1000 MXN8153.02000 ISK
2000 MXN16306.04000 ISK
5000 MXN40765.10000 ISK
10000 MXN81530.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Mexican Peso
1 ISK0.12265 MXN
5 ISK0.61327 MXN
10 ISK1.22654 MXN
20 ISK2.45308 MXN
50 ISK6.13270 MXN
100 ISK12.26540 MXN
250 ISK30.66350 MXN
500 ISK61.32700 MXN
1000 ISK122.65400 MXN
2000 ISK245.30800 MXN
5000 ISK613.27000 MXN
10000 ISK1226.54000 MXN