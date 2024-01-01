Convert MKD to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 Macedonian denars to British pounds sterling

100 mkd
1.37 gbp

ден1.000 MKD = £0.01370 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.2891.3660.9351.6341.3551.4960.788
1 ZAR0.05510.0750.0510.0890.0740.0820.043
1 CAD0.73213.39110.6841.1970.9921.0950.577
1 EUR1.0719.571.46111.7491.451.60.844

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / British Pound Sterling
1 MKD0.01370 GBP
5 MKD0.06848 GBP
10 MKD0.13696 GBP
20 MKD0.27393 GBP
50 MKD0.68482 GBP
100 MKD1.36963 GBP
250 MKD3.42407 GBP
500 MKD6.84815 GBP
1000 MKD13.69630 GBP
2000 MKD27.39260 GBP
5000 MKD68.48150 GBP
10000 MKD136.96300 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Macedonian Denar
1 GBP73.01260 MKD
5 GBP365.06300 MKD
10 GBP730.12600 MKD
20 GBP1,460.25200 MKD
50 GBP3,650.63000 MKD
100 GBP7,301.26000 MKD
250 GBP18,253.15000 MKD
500 GBP36,506.30000 MKD
1000 GBP73,012.60000 MKD
2000 GBP146,025.20000 MKD
5000 GBP365,063.00000 MKD
10000 GBP730,126.00000 MKD