Convert MKD to BRL at the real exchange rate

5,000 Macedonian denars to Brazilian reais

5,000 mkd
473.83 brl

ден1.000 MKD = R$0.09477 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.2711.3660.9341.6341.3551.4950.788
1 ZAR0.05510.0750.0510.0890.0740.0820.043
1 CAD0.73213.3810.6841.1970.9921.0950.577
1 EUR1.0719.5551.46211.7491.451.60.844

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Brazilian Real
1 MKD0.09477 BRL
5 MKD0.47383 BRL
10 MKD0.94766 BRL
20 MKD1.89531 BRL
50 MKD4.73828 BRL
100 MKD9.47657 BRL
250 MKD23.69143 BRL
500 MKD47.38285 BRL
1000 MKD94.76570 BRL
2000 MKD189.53140 BRL
5000 MKD473.82850 BRL
10000 MKD947.65700 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macedonian Denar
1 BRL10.55230 MKD
5 BRL52.76150 MKD
10 BRL105.52300 MKD
20 BRL211.04600 MKD
50 BRL527.61500 MKD
100 BRL1,055.23000 MKD
250 BRL2,638.07500 MKD
500 BRL5,276.15000 MKD
1000 BRL10,552.30000 MKD
2000 BRL21,104.60000 MKD
5000 BRL52,761.50000 MKD
10000 BRL105,523.00000 MKD