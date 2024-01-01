1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to CFP francs

Convert MGA to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
25 xpf

Ar1.000 MGA = ₣0.02491 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9351.3660.7891.6351.35518.2851.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.751.4519.5661.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3871.095
1 GBP1.2681.1851.73212.0741.71923.1891.897

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFP Franc
1 MGA0.02491 XPF
5 MGA0.12456 XPF
10 MGA0.24912 XPF
20 MGA0.49823 XPF
50 MGA1.24558 XPF
100 MGA2.49116 XPF
250 MGA6.22790 XPF
500 MGA12.45580 XPF
1000 MGA24.91160 XPF
2000 MGA49.82320 XPF
5000 MGA124.55800 XPF
10000 MGA249.11600 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Malagasy Ariary
1 XPF40.14190 MGA
5 XPF200.70950 MGA
10 XPF401.41900 MGA
20 XPF802.83800 MGA
50 XPF2,007.09500 MGA
100 XPF4,014.19000 MGA
250 XPF10,035.47500 MGA
500 XPF20,070.95000 MGA
1000 XPF40,141.90000 MGA
2000 XPF80,283.80000 MGA
5000 XPF200,709.50000 MGA
10000 XPF401,419.00000 MGA