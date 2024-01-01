5 CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries

Convert XPF to MGA at the real exchange rate

5 xpf
210 mga

1.00000 XPF = 42.07550 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3273518.5780.912483.06760.7838531.486221.33485
1 SGD0.753381113.99630.6873662.58150.590541.119691.00565
1 ZAR0.05382730.071447410.04911014.471290.04219250.07999870.0718511
1 EUR1.096051.4548420.3624191.04620.8591051.628971.46306

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Malagasy Ariary
1 XPF42.07550 MGA
5 XPF210.37750 MGA
10 XPF420.75500 MGA
20 XPF841.51000 MGA
50 XPF2103.77500 MGA
100 XPF4207.55000 MGA
250 XPF10518.87500 MGA
500 XPF21037.75000 MGA
1000 XPF42075.50000 MGA
2000 XPF84151.00000 MGA
5000 XPF210377.50000 MGA
10000 XPF420755.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / CFP Franc
1 MGA0.02377 XPF
5 MGA0.11883 XPF
10 MGA0.23767 XPF
20 MGA0.47534 XPF
50 MGA1.18834 XPF
100 MGA2.37668 XPF
250 MGA5.94170 XPF
500 MGA11.88340 XPF
1000 MGA23.76680 XPF
2000 MGA47.53360 XPF
5000 MGA118.83400 XPF
10000 MGA237.66800 XPF