CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries history summary. This is the CFP francs (XPF) to Malagasy ariaries (MGA) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XPF and MGA historical data from 27-06-2019 to 27-06-2024.
CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history
The exchange rate for CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries is currently 40.082 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -1.107% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 40.546 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 40.082 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.720% decrease in value.
