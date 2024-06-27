CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries is currently 40.082 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -1.107% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 40.546 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 40.082 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.720% decrease in value.