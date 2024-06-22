CFP 프랑 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 40.542 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.347% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 40.546 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 40.129 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.672% decrease in value.