Convert MGA to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 Malagasy ariary to Ukrainian hryvnias

1 mga
0.01 uah

Ar1.000 MGA = ₴0.009041 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2531.495
1 EUR1.07111.4620.8441.7491.45119.5411.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.3661.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1591.897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MGA0.00904 UAH
5 MGA0.04521 UAH
10 MGA0.09041 UAH
20 MGA0.18083 UAH
50 MGA0.45207 UAH
100 MGA0.90414 UAH
250 MGA2.26036 UAH
500 MGA4.52072 UAH
1000 MGA9.04143 UAH
2000 MGA18.08286 UAH
5000 MGA45.20715 UAH
10000 MGA90.41430 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Malagasy Ariary
1 UAH110.60200 MGA
5 UAH553.01000 MGA
10 UAH1,106.02000 MGA
20 UAH2,212.04000 MGA
50 UAH5,530.10000 MGA
100 UAH11,060.20000 MGA
250 UAH27,650.50000 MGA
500 UAH55,301.00000 MGA
1000 UAH110,602.00000 MGA
2000 UAH221,204.00000 MGA
5000 UAH553,010.00000 MGA
10000 UAH1,106,020.00000 MGA