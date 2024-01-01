1 Malagasy ariary to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MGA to UAH at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₴0.008857 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 MGA to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00900.0091
Low0.00880.0088
Average0.00890.0090
Change-1.03%-1.64%
View full history

1 MGA to UAH stats

The performance of MGA to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0090 and a 30 day low of 0.0088. This means the 30 day average was 0.0089. The change for MGA to UAH was -1.03.

The performance of MGA to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0091 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for MGA to UAH was -1.64.

Track market ratesView MGA to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1171.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1071.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9681.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1521.69922.9281.943

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MGA0.00886 UAH
5 MGA0.04429 UAH
10 MGA0.08857 UAH
20 MGA0.17715 UAH
50 MGA0.44287 UAH
100 MGA0.88574 UAH
250 MGA2.21436 UAH
500 MGA4.42873 UAH
1000 MGA8.85745 UAH
2000 MGA17.71490 UAH
5000 MGA44.28725 UAH
10000 MGA88.57450 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Malagasy Ariary
1 UAH112.89900 MGA
5 UAH564.49500 MGA
10 UAH1,128.99000 MGA
20 UAH2,257.98000 MGA
50 UAH5,644.95000 MGA
100 UAH11,289.90000 MGA
250 UAH28,224.75000 MGA
500 UAH56,449.50000 MGA
1000 UAH112,899.00000 MGA
2000 UAH225,798.00000 MGA
5000 UAH564,495.00000 MGA
10000 UAH1,128,990.00000 MGA