20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Malagasy ariaries

Convert UAH to MGA at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Ar111.7 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
UAH to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MGA
1 UAH to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High112.0170112.4460
Low109.9360109.7040
Average111.1247111.0952
Change1.60%1.29%
1 UAH to MGA stats

The performance of UAH to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 112.0170 and a 30 day low of 109.9360. This means the 30 day average was 111.1247. The change for UAH to MGA was 1.60.

The performance of UAH to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.4460 and a 90 day low of 109.7040. This means the 90 day average was 111.0952. The change for UAH to MGA was 1.29.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Malagasy Ariary
1 UAH111.69600 MGA
5 UAH558.48000 MGA
10 UAH1,116.96000 MGA
20 UAH2,233.92000 MGA
50 UAH5,584.80000 MGA
100 UAH11,169.60000 MGA
250 UAH27,924.00000 MGA
500 UAH55,848.00000 MGA
1000 UAH111,696.00000 MGA
2000 UAH223,392.00000 MGA
5000 UAH558,480.00000 MGA
10000 UAH1,116,960.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MGA0.00895 UAH
5 MGA0.04476 UAH
10 MGA0.08953 UAH
20 MGA0.17906 UAH
50 MGA0.44764 UAH
100 MGA0.89529 UAH
250 MGA2.23823 UAH
500 MGA4.47645 UAH
1000 MGA8.95290 UAH
2000 MGA17.90580 UAH
5000 MGA44.76450 UAH
10000 MGA89.52900 UAH