Malagasy ariaries to Russian rubles today

1,000 mga
19.81 rub

Ar1.000 MGA = руб0.01981 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2261.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.45119.511.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.3421.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.1211.898

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Russian Ruble
1 MGA0.01981 RUB
5 MGA0.09903 RUB
10 MGA0.19806 RUB
20 MGA0.39612 RUB
50 MGA0.99031 RUB
100 MGA1.98061 RUB
250 MGA4.95153 RUB
500 MGA9.90305 RUB
1000 MGA19.80610 RUB
2000 MGA39.61220 RUB
5000 MGA99.03050 RUB
10000 MGA198.06100 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malagasy Ariary
1 RUB50.48950 MGA
5 RUB252.44750 MGA
10 RUB504.89500 MGA
20 RUB1,009.79000 MGA
50 RUB2,524.47500 MGA
100 RUB5,048.95000 MGA
250 RUB12,622.37500 MGA
500 RUB25,244.75000 MGA
1000 RUB50,489.50000 MGA
2000 RUB100,979.00000 MGA
5000 RUB252,447.50000 MGA
10000 RUB504,895.00000 MGA