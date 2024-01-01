Convert MGA to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 Malagasy ariaries to Omani rials

100 mga
0.009 omr

Ar1.000 MGA = ر.ع.0.00008616 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:40
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2261.496
1 EUR1.07111.4620.8441.751.45119.5131.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3451.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1241.897

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Omani Rial
1 MGA0.00009 OMR
5 MGA0.00043 OMR
10 MGA0.00086 OMR
20 MGA0.00172 OMR
50 MGA0.00431 OMR
100 MGA0.00862 OMR
250 MGA0.02154 OMR
500 MGA0.04308 OMR
1000 MGA0.08616 OMR
2000 MGA0.17233 OMR
5000 MGA0.43082 OMR
10000 MGA0.86163 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Malagasy Ariary
1 OMR11,605.90000 MGA
5 OMR58,029.50000 MGA
10 OMR116,059.00000 MGA
20 OMR232,118.00000 MGA
50 OMR580,295.00000 MGA
100 OMR1,160,590.00000 MGA
250 OMR2,901,475.00000 MGA
500 OMR5,802,950.00000 MGA
1000 OMR11,605,900.00000 MGA
2000 OMR23,211,800.00000 MGA
5000 OMR58,029,500.00000 MGA
10000 OMR116,059,000.00000 MGA