Ar1.000 MGA = £0.0001764 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Jersey pound
1 MGA0.00018 JEP
5 MGA0.00088 JEP
10 MGA0.00176 JEP
20 MGA0.00353 JEP
50 MGA0.00882 JEP
100 MGA0.01764 JEP
250 MGA0.04410 JEP
500 MGA0.08819 JEP
1000 MGA0.17639 JEP
2000 MGA0.35277 JEP
5000 MGA0.88193 JEP
10000 MGA1.76385 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 JEP5,669.41000 MGA
5 JEP28,347.05000 MGA
10 JEP56,694.10000 MGA
20 JEP113,388.20000 MGA
50 JEP283,470.50000 MGA
100 JEP566,941.00000 MGA
250 JEP1,417,352.50000 MGA
500 JEP2,834,705.00000 MGA
1000 JEP5,669,410.00000 MGA
2000 JEP11,338,820.00000 MGA
5000 JEP28,347,050.00000 MGA
10000 JEP56,694,100.00000 MGA