Convert MGA to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 Malagasy ariaries to Georgian laris

5 mga
0.00 gel

Ar1.000 MGA = ₾0.0006311 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Georgian Lari
1 MGA0.00063 GEL
5 MGA0.00316 GEL
10 MGA0.00631 GEL
20 MGA0.01262 GEL
50 MGA0.03156 GEL
100 MGA0.06311 GEL
250 MGA0.15778 GEL
500 MGA0.31556 GEL
1000 MGA0.63111 GEL
2000 MGA1.26222 GEL
5000 MGA3.15555 GEL
10000 MGA6.31110 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malagasy Ariary
1 GEL1,584.51000 MGA
5 GEL7,922.55000 MGA
10 GEL15,845.10000 MGA
20 GEL31,690.20000 MGA
50 GEL79,225.50000 MGA
100 GEL158,451.00000 MGA
250 GEL396,127.50000 MGA
500 GEL792,255.00000 MGA
1000 GEL1,584,510.00000 MGA
2000 GEL3,169,020.00000 MGA
5000 GEL7,922,550.00000 MGA
10000 GEL15,845,100.00000 MGA