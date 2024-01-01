10 Georgian laris to Malagasy ariaries

Convert GEL to MGA at the real exchange rate

10 gel
15,721 mga

₾1.000 GEL = Ar1,572 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5921.4661.6120.95919.279
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9041.7331.9051.13322.789
1 USD0.9320.788183.4581.3651.5020.89317.959
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malagasy Ariary
1 GEL1,572.13000 MGA
5 GEL7,860.65000 MGA
10 GEL15,721.30000 MGA
20 GEL31,442.60000 MGA
50 GEL78,606.50000 MGA
100 GEL157,213.00000 MGA
250 GEL393,032.50000 MGA
500 GEL786,065.00000 MGA
1000 GEL1,572,130.00000 MGA
2000 GEL3,144,260.00000 MGA
5000 GEL7,860,650.00000 MGA
10000 GEL15,721,300.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Georgian Lari
1 MGA0.00064 GEL
5 MGA0.00318 GEL
10 MGA0.00636 GEL
20 MGA0.01272 GEL
50 MGA0.03180 GEL
100 MGA0.06361 GEL
250 MGA0.15902 GEL
500 MGA0.31804 GEL
1000 MGA0.63608 GEL
2000 MGA1.27216 GEL
5000 MGA3.18040 GEL
10000 MGA6.36080 GEL