Convert MGA to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 Malagasy ariaries to Brazilian reais

10 mga
0.01 brl

Ar1.000 MGA = R$0.001220 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2271.498
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5211.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3461.097
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0751.71923.1231.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Brazilian Real
1 MGA0.00122 BRL
5 MGA0.00610 BRL
10 MGA0.01220 BRL
20 MGA0.02440 BRL
50 MGA0.06101 BRL
100 MGA0.12201 BRL
250 MGA0.30503 BRL
500 MGA0.61006 BRL
1000 MGA1.22012 BRL
2000 MGA2.44024 BRL
5000 MGA6.10060 BRL
10000 MGA12.20120 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malagasy Ariary
1 BRL819.59000 MGA
5 BRL4,097.95000 MGA
10 BRL8,195.90000 MGA
20 BRL16,391.80000 MGA
50 BRL40,979.50000 MGA
100 BRL81,959.00000 MGA
250 BRL204,897.50000 MGA
500 BRL409,795.00000 MGA
1000 BRL819,590.00000 MGA
2000 BRL1,639,180.00000 MGA
5000 BRL4,097,950.00000 MGA
10000 BRL8,195,900.00000 MGA