Convert MAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

5 mad
1.88 ils

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₪0.3769 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MAD0.37689 ILS
5 MAD1.88446 ILS
10 MAD3.76893 ILS
20 MAD7.53786 ILS
50 MAD18.84465 ILS
100 MAD37.68930 ILS
250 MAD94.22325 ILS
500 MAD188.44650 ILS
1000 MAD376.89300 ILS
2000 MAD753.78600 ILS
5000 MAD1,884.46500 ILS
10000 MAD3,768.93000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moroccan Dirham
1 ILS2.65327 MAD
5 ILS13.26635 MAD
10 ILS26.53270 MAD
20 ILS53.06540 MAD
50 ILS132.66350 MAD
100 ILS265.32700 MAD
250 ILS663.31750 MAD
500 ILS1,326.63500 MAD
1000 ILS2,653.27000 MAD
2000 ILS5,306.54000 MAD
5000 ILS13,266.35000 MAD
10000 ILS26,532.70000 MAD