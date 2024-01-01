Convert MAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Israeli new sheqels

1 mad
0.38 ils

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₪0.3769 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MAD0.37687 ILS
5 MAD1.88433 ILS
10 MAD3.76865 ILS
20 MAD7.53730 ILS
50 MAD18.84325 ILS
100 MAD37.68650 ILS
250 MAD94.21625 ILS
500 MAD188.43250 ILS
1000 MAD376.86500 ILS
2000 MAD753.73000 ILS
5000 MAD1,884.32500 ILS
10000 MAD3,768.65000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moroccan Dirham
1 ILS2.65347 MAD
5 ILS13.26735 MAD
10 ILS26.53470 MAD
20 ILS53.06940 MAD
50 ILS132.67350 MAD
100 ILS265.34700 MAD
250 ILS663.36750 MAD
500 ILS1,326.73500 MAD
1000 ILS2,653.47000 MAD
2000 ILS5,306.94000 MAD
5000 ILS13,267.35000 MAD
10000 ILS26,534.70000 MAD