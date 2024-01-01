Convert LKR to KGS at the real exchange rate

250 Sri Lankan rupees to Kyrgystani soms

250 lkr
71.12 kgs

Sr1.000 LKR = Лв0.2845 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78883.421.5050.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0841.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7321105.8221.9091.1841.7194.659
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 LKR0.28447 KGS
5 LKR1.42234 KGS
10 LKR2.84467 KGS
20 LKR5.68934 KGS
50 LKR14.22335 KGS
100 LKR28.44670 KGS
250 LKR71.11675 KGS
500 LKR142.23350 KGS
1000 LKR284.46700 KGS
2000 LKR568.93400 KGS
5000 LKR1,422.33500 KGS
10000 LKR2,844.67000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KGS3.51535 LKR
5 KGS17.57675 LKR
10 KGS35.15350 LKR
20 KGS70.30700 LKR
50 KGS175.76750 LKR
100 KGS351.53500 LKR
250 KGS878.83750 LKR
500 KGS1,757.67500 LKR
1000 KGS3,515.35000 LKR
2000 KGS7,030.70000 LKR
5000 KGS17,576.75000 LKR
10000 KGS35,153.50000 LKR