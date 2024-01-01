Convert LKR to KES at the real exchange rate

50 Sri Lankan rupees to Kenyan shillings

50 lkr
21 kes

Sr1.000 LKR = Ksh0.4215 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 LKR0.42145 KES
5 LKR2.10727 KES
10 LKR4.21453 KES
20 LKR8.42906 KES
50 LKR21.07265 KES
100 LKR42.14530 KES
250 LKR105.36325 KES
500 LKR210.72650 KES
1000 LKR421.45300 KES
2000 LKR842.90600 KES
5000 LKR2,107.26500 KES
10000 LKR4,214.53000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KES2.37274 LKR
5 KES11.86370 LKR
10 KES23.72740 LKR
20 KES47.45480 LKR
50 KES118.63700 LKR
100 KES237.27400 LKR
250 KES593.18500 LKR
500 KES1,186.37000 LKR
1000 KES2,372.74000 LKR
2000 KES4,745.48000 LKR
5000 KES11,863.70000 LKR
10000 KES23,727.40000 LKR