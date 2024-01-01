Convert LBP to UZS at the real exchange rate

5 Lebanese pounds to Uzbekistan soms

5 lbp
0.70 uzs

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = so'm0.1409 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 LBP0.14087 UZS
5 LBP0.70433 UZS
10 LBP1.40866 UZS
20 LBP2.81732 UZS
50 LBP7.04330 UZS
100 LBP14.08660 UZS
250 LBP35.21650 UZS
500 LBP70.43300 UZS
1000 LBP140.86600 UZS
2000 LBP281.73200 UZS
5000 LBP704.33000 UZS
10000 LBP1,408.66000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Lebanese Pound
1 UZS7.09895 LBP
5 UZS35.49475 LBP
10 UZS70.98950 LBP
20 UZS141.97900 LBP
50 UZS354.94750 LBP
100 UZS709.89500 LBP
250 UZS1,774.73750 LBP
500 UZS3,549.47500 LBP
1000 UZS7,098.95000 LBP
2000 UZS14,197.90000 LBP
5000 UZS35,494.75000 LBP
10000 UZS70,989.50000 LBP