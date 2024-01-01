5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Lebanese pounds

Convert UZS to LBP at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ل.ل.6.981 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 UZS to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.03837.1318
Low6.98146.9814
Average7.00937.0516
Change-0.58%-1.68%
View full history

1 UZS to LBP stats

The performance of UZS to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0383 and a 30 day low of 6.9814. This means the 30 day average was 7.0093. The change for UZS to LBP was -0.58.

The performance of UZS to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.1318 and a 90 day low of 6.9814. This means the 90 day average was 7.0516. The change for UZS to LBP was -1.68.

Track market ratesView UZS to LBP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0061.51.6310.93721.461
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0621.7971.9551.12325.719
1 USD0.9240.771184.0781.3851.5070.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Lebanese Pound
1 UZS6.98139 LBP
5 UZS34.90695 LBP
10 UZS69.81390 LBP
20 UZS139.62780 LBP
50 UZS349.06950 LBP
100 UZS698.13900 LBP
250 UZS1,745.34750 LBP
500 UZS3,490.69500 LBP
1000 UZS6,981.39000 LBP
2000 UZS13,962.78000 LBP
5000 UZS34,906.95000 LBP
10000 UZS69,813.90000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 LBP0.14324 UZS
5 LBP0.71619 UZS
10 LBP1.43238 UZS
20 LBP2.86476 UZS
50 LBP7.16190 UZS
100 LBP14.32380 UZS
250 LBP35.80950 UZS
500 LBP71.61900 UZS
1000 LBP143.23800 UZS
2000 LBP286.47600 UZS
5000 LBP716.19000 UZS
10000 LBP1,432.38000 UZS