2,000 Lebanese pounds to Tongan paʻangas

Convert LBP to TOP at the real exchange rate

2,000 lbp
0.05 top

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = T$0.00002577 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6371.5060.9341.35518.2360.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3540.578
1 NZD0.6110.83410.920.5710.82811.1430.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08710.620.912.110.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 LBP0.00003 TOP
5 LBP0.00013 TOP
10 LBP0.00026 TOP
20 LBP0.00052 TOP
50 LBP0.00129 TOP
100 LBP0.00258 TOP
250 LBP0.00644 TOP
500 LBP0.01288 TOP
1000 LBP0.02577 TOP
2000 LBP0.05154 TOP
5000 LBP0.12884 TOP
10000 LBP0.25768 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Lebanese Pound
1 TOP38,807.20000 LBP
5 TOP194,036.00000 LBP
10 TOP388,072.00000 LBP
20 TOP776,144.00000 LBP
50 TOP1,940,360.00000 LBP
100 TOP3,880,720.00000 LBP
250 TOP9,701,800.00000 LBP
500 TOP19,403,600.00000 LBP
1000 TOP38,807,200.00000 LBP
2000 TOP77,614,400.00000 LBP
5000 TOP194,036,000.00000 LBP
10000 TOP388,072,000.00000 LBP